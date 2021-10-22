Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Boston, MA based Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. develops platform for cell programming.



On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a 175-page research report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is a "colossal scam" and that its business model is a "shell game." According to the report, Ginkgo Bioworks is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues and the Company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years."



Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) declined from $12.27 per share on October 5, 2021, to $9.13 per share on October 6, 2021.



