Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Boston, MA based Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. develops platform for cell programming.



On September 14, 2021, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNGU, SRNG, SRNGW) announced that its business combination (with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. ("Ginkgo") was approved in a shareholder vote. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc said it expected to receive $1.633 billion of gross proceeds, including $775 million in committed funding from a PIPE plus approximately $858 million from the Soaring Eagle trust account.



Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) began trading on the NYSE on September 17, 2021.



Since then shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) declined to $1.45 per share in early January 2023.



