GinnySimon.com Set to Launch New Fashion Company in April 2013

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- The fashion industry is one business segment that doesn’t seem to have been adversely affected by the recession. People will always need clothes, and while growth has been stalled in the last few years most analysts predict it is set to resume in 2013. The fashion industry has been delighted by these predictions, and many new fashion businesses are set to launch this year.



One fashion business that is set to launch in 2013 is GinnySimon.com, a completely new company that will be launched by fashion entrepreneur and blogger Ginny Simon. Ginny Simon Fashion has been predicted to be a huge business success this year.



Ginny Simon Fashion is remaining tight lipped about the contents of the debut collection. The GinnySimon.com website currently contains almost no information about the launch of the label, and industry experts are currently speculating about the substance of the brand. This mysterious approach has created a significant amount of buzz around Ginny Simon Fashion.



Ginny Simon, as well as being a fashion entrepreneur, is well known for her blogging activities. The blog on GinnySimon.com is extremely active, with a huge amount of useful editorial content on a variety of different subjects. The blog contains information about natural juicing, combatting anxiety and many other interesting and diverse subjects.



A spokesperson for Ginny Simon Fashion said: “We feel like we bring something really fresh to the fashion industry: a new perspective on clothing. We confidently predict that our designs and the products that we launch will have a real impact in the marketplace. The collections we are set to launch in April 2013 feature elegant, fashionable clothing choices for modern people. Ginny Simon Fashions will have a unique style philosophy, and we plan to make our 2013 collections really express that. The design of clothes has three guiding principles: form, fit and function. The aesthetic qualities of our clothes are of course paramount in our thinking, but we also realize the importance of good fit and creating clothes that are practical for real people to wear. We’re really looking forward to getting started in April 2013 and showing the fashion world exactly what we can do.”



About GinnySimon.com

GinnySimon.com is the personal website of Ginny Simon. It includes her blog, contact info, “about us” section and links to her other social media accounts.



For more information please visit http://www.GinnySimon.com