Ginos Garage Expands Product Offering in London Market Place and Surrounding Areas

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- London July 9th 2013, Ginos Garage has recently expanded its product offering in London and other surrounding areas. The company provides a wide variety of window tinting, signs and graphic services as well as vehicle car wrapping from their South London base.



As primarily a trusted reliable provider of a high-end window tinting service, Ginos Garage has recently gone online to serve a larger scope of customers as there is an increase in demand for quality window tinting and vehicle wrapping services for cars and they have now expanded this service by providing heat and glare control for offices.



Ginos Garage understands the demands of its clients for high quality yet affordable services, they are one of the most popular providers of window tinting services in the capital focusing on helping people create a more comfortable place to spend their commuting time.



Owner Gino Bancer says "As a premium installation service we are well versed in all aspects of sun control for vehicles but we now feel the time is right for people to know about our sun control solutions for both offices and homes"



In addition, they now also offer vinyl lettering or signwriting services for customers vehicles as well as shop fronts.



This could help customers increase their media awareness and catch the attention of more clients.



Ginos Garage is ready to scale-up for bigger installations if needed by clients. It has been in business for a few years now, and have firmly established themselves as one of the most trusted companies that provide high quality window films installations, sticking with big name brands from ASWF and Llumar for car products and respected brand Hanita for offices and buildings.



It also ensures to give clients long lasting vinyl products that are suitable for sign writing applications from Hexis,



Apa, Oracal and Kpmf.



Ginos Garage provides free telephone consultation for clients inquiries.



For more information about the window tinting services as well as the other services offered by Gino Garage, visit the companies official website at http://www.windowtinting-london.co.uk/.



Media Contact :

Company: Ginos Garage

Contact: Gino Bancer

Address: Unit 38 New Lydenburg Street, London SE7 8NE

Website: http://www.windowtinting-london.co.uk/

Contact No.: 07584 670223

Email: info@ginosgarage.co.uk