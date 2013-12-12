Gipsy Dharma Offers Elegant and Classy Leather Footwear and Unique Clothing for Women

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Gipsy Dharma is a popular online store offering beautiful and unique clothing and leather footwear items to women across the globe. The website www.gipsydharma.com carries hundreds of handmade leather skirts, sandals, flip flops, leather boots and related products at reasonable prices. The contrasting, vibrant and bold designs from Gipsy Dharma completely blend in with the style and attitude of modern women.



The footwear products offered are said to be handcrafted with good quality soft leather and, as a result, the soles will give maximum comfort along with flexibility. The range of products from this one-stop shop is suitable for all occasions and the changing trends in the fashion world. Girls looking to convert their wardrobes with stylish clothing can completely rely on the products of Gipsy Dharma.



The website www.gipsydharma.com features Gipsy Dharma Leather Boots, Hand Dyed Leather Boots, Hand Made Leather Skirts, Over The Knee High Boots, Black Leather Ankle Boots, Dark Brown Nubuck Leather Knee High Boots and much more. Online shoppers can choose the desired items from new arrival, best-selling and various other categories. The website has provided a size chart which will be helpful to customers while purchasing sandals, shoes and footwear.



A Gipsy Dharma product appears to beautify each and every customer’s style and attitude with unique and elegant designer items. Wholesale purchasers are also welcomed to shop at Gipsy Dharma after making 100% deposit. New visitors are suggested to join the Facebook page in order to receive special offers, discounts, occasional giveaways, new collection announcements and much more.



The website says, “Our selection of leather boots for women is designed with your comfort in mind, perfect for all occasions, from stylish knee high leather boots with delicate laced detail to fabulous leather belt skirts or super sexy over the knee ladies boots, our range of unique clothing and footwear will inspire you and create a whole new look.”



Online shoppers can participate in the Gipsy Dharma free boots giveaway contest to win a pair of boots priced up to $350. The details of this offer are available online from the website www.gipsydharma.com . The vibrant and earthy colored clothing and footwear offered by this online store provides an incredible amount of comfort along with style to wearers.



To get more information about Gipsy Dharma, visit http://www.gipsydharma.com/



About Gipsy Dharma

Gipsy Dharma is an online store that offers a huge collection of hand crafted uniquely designed leather footwear and clothing for women. Customers across the world can purchase the products of their choice conveniently through this online shop at great prices and discounts.



Media Contact

Gipsy Dharma

Email: gipsydharma@gmail.com

URL: http://www.gipsydharma.com/