Girl's Fashion Mogul Appointed to the Board of the International Association of Working Mothers

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) has appointed Melanie Corpstein as the newest member of its board of directors. Corpstein is the CEO and founder of Adorable Originals® Incorporated based in Phoenix, AZ.



Corpstein joins the tiawm™ board of directors at a time when working mothers represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy in business, executive leadership and economic power. She will be joining a board of prominent women business leaders.



“Melanie Corpstein is a knowledgeable business leader and working mother with an incredibly engaging story. She really is the “kitchen table business” success story. Her talents, knowledge and innovative thinking that helped to build her own business to one of 10 most popular T-Shirt lines in the country will be very beneficial to other working mothers across the country ” said Gina Robison-Billups, founder and CEO of tiawm™. “She understands, first-hand, the unique challenges that working mothers face. I look forward to working with Melanie on our board. We are honored to have her representing working mothers as one of our international ambassadors.”



“I am honored to have this opportunity to join Gina Robison-Billups whom I respect and admire and I look forward to contributing to an organization for whose work I have such a profound passion” said Melanie Corpstein. “Throughout my career, I have mentored girls and young women as part of my personal commitment to empowering the next generation of women leaders. It will be my pleasure to serve with such an accomplished group of women in the mission of improving the lives of working mothers.”



In 1989, Melanie, unable to find a unique gift for her three-year old niece, decided to give from her heart and create a gift. At her kitchen table she hand-painted a group of t-shirts with adorable characters. The t-shirts were a hit at the party and many of the moms at the party became her first customers. With an entrepreneurial spirit, she launched what was soon to become one of the top 10 most popular children’s t-shirt lines in the country, Adorable Originals®. .As a busy working mother and wife, when presented with the opportunity to create a business, Melanie questioned if she had the time, energy and skill to be successful; however, today, Adorable Originals® designs have been sold in thousands of independent boutiques and retail department stores around the world, including Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Hallmark, Dayton’s and Toys R Us. Even the US Olympics committee has requested her designs. http://www.adorableoriginals.com



