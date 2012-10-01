Girls Games That Are Fun and Educational Are Available at New Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- As most parents know quite well, kids love to play games on their computers. For both boys and girls alike, online games can be a great way to pass the time.



But many parents want to find online games for their kids that are more than just fun. Ideally, the computer games should also be educational, challenging, and focus on intellectually-stimulating subjects like math and physics.



A new website that offers a huge variety of free girls games is already popular with girls of all ages, as well as their parents. GirlsGamesFab.com features interactive and fun flash games that can also help with skill enhancement. For example, several sections of the new site are devoted to computer games that are educational, including an interesting puzzle section that features challenges that interweave physics and math lessons with enjoyable story lines.



As a bonus, all of the games for girls at GirlsGamesFab.com are child-safe. This is because the founder of the website and the staff take the time to make sure that every game that is featured on the site is kid-friendly and appropriate. Parents do not need to worry that their daughters are being exposed to anything that is violent or contains bad language on GirlsGamesFab.com. Instead, they can rest assured that their girls are experiencing some of the best games that are currently available.



Using the website, which is updated daily with the latest and most current games, is easy—girls are welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the dozens of available selections. The featured and newest games are displayed prominently on the home page, and a list of categories on the left hand side make it easy for girls to find the specific type of game they are looking for. Choices include “Math,” “Cooking,” “Skill,” “Sports,” and “Justin Bieber.”



For example, selecting “Physics” will take players to another page that currently features five intellectually-stimulating games, each of which includes a full color photo. Clicking on the picture will bring up detailed instructions on how to play the particular game.



“Flying Penguins” is one of the featured games in this section that helps teach girls about physics while they are having fun. In the game, players help to save penguins from danger by getting help from other friendly birds and avoiding the nasty bears and poachers.



