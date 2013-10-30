A Wall Calendar Featuring Beautiful Scenery Both on and off the Motorcycle

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Wall calendars have become more and more popular for the purposes of fundraising, especially when girls and motorcycles are involved. Photographer Ronny Hiller has created a fantastic 2014 calendar filled with beautiful scenery both on and off the motorcycle, for which the proceeds will be going to a registered Irish charity.



“I am a hobby photographer and motorcycle enthusiast, so I had the idea to combine my two favorite hobbies and do something for a good cause in the process. This is how this 'hot girls on bikes' calendar came about”.



Although beautiful models and motorcycles, whether separate or together, isn’t a new concept, Ronny combines a dash of stunning Irish scenery in the process



At this point he is almost finished with the photo shoots. Each month of the calendar will have a different model on a different motorbike. All the bikes for the shoots were provided by Irish bikers fr the purpose of this project.



All monies raised from the sale of this calendar are going to go to charity. The members of the biker community who supplied the bikes for the shoots voted for the National Council for the Blind in Ireland, so this is what Ronny will be going with.



The plan is to print and sell 2000 of these calendars at a price of €10 each. Ronny has already spent several hundred Euros paying the model fees and travel expenses. The bikers who took part have also supplied their bikes free of charge. However, now comes the printing costs, totaling €2.200, or roughly $3030 USD.



For more information or to donate, visit Ronny’s IndieGoGo page here: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wall-calendar-for-charity



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