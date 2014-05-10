GIRO Cup Holder Announces Launch of Crowdfunding Campaign

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2014 -- GIRO-Cup Holder, the leading purveyor of quality non-spill drink holders, announced today the launch of its first Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. This revolutionary invention prevents beverages from spilling by providing a gyroscopic effect to keep the fluid in the cup during driving or other personal activities. There are no electric systems or difficult installations instructions: just pure mechanics.



GIRO-Cup Holder is designed to be used primarily during one’s morning commute. It easily attaches to the dashboard of vehicles, and requires no changes to the car. GIRO-Cup itself is a lightweight and small structure, and every part of it is a feature of the function. The handmade aluminum & stainless steel structure is structure, but the mass production will also available by shape designed plastic.



The Giro Cup holder is a handmade and carefully manufactured product made with skill and precision. Each GIRO-Cup is strictly inspected by the maker himself to ensure the highest quality.



Donors are invited to be the first owners of the Giro Cup Holder and to view the list of excellent rewards.



“All of our supporters get the cup holder approximately 50% cheaper than in shops!” says Miklos Vajas, Founder and Inventor of GIRO-Cup Holder.



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $8,000 is currently active and runs through June 13, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/giro-cup-holder--2.



Media Contact:

Sara Ryan

sara.ryan@interactv.com