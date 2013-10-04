Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of GIS Market In South Korea 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the GIS market in South Korea to grow at a CAGR of 6.90 percent over the period 2012–2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Government sector. The GIS market in South Korea has also been witnessing the increasing demand for mobile-based applications. However, the increasing threat of rivalry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



GIS Market in South Korea 2012–2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on South Korea; it also covers the GIS market landscape and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Hexagon AB, Esri Inc., GE Energy, and Bentley Systems Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Autodesk Inc., Astrium (EADS Co.), Digital Globe Inc., Geosoft Inc., GoogleMap, Hitachi Zosen Corp., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., PASCO Corp., ScanPoint Geomatics Ltd., and SuperMap Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143431/gis-market-in-south-korea-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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