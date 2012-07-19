Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the GIS market in the EMEA region to grow at a CAGR of 8.74 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for optimized logistics. The GIS market in the EMEA region has also been witnessing the development of cloud-based GIS systems. However, emerging threat from open source GIS systems solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the GIS Market in the EMEA Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the EMEA region; it also covers the GIS market in the EMEA region landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Astrium, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Hexagon AB, and Ordnance Survey.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., GE Energy, Geo Eye Inc. , Ubisense Group plc, and Digital Globe Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/gis-market-in-the-emea-region-2011-2015-report-552487