Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of GIS Market in the MEA Region 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the GIS market in the MEA region to grow at a CAGR of 9.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Government sector. The GIS market in the MEA region has also been witnessing the development of next-generation systems. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

GIS Market in the MEA Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the MEA region; it also covers the GIS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Esri Inc., Hexagon AB, and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Digital Globe Inc., ERDAS Inc., GE Energy, Geosoft Inc., Geosoft Incorporated, GoogleMap, Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., SuperMap Inc., The US Geological Survey, and UK Ordnance Survey.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Esri Inc., Hexagon AB, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Digital Globe Inc., ERDAS Inc., GE Energy, Geosoft Inc., Geosoft Incorporated, GoogleMap, Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., SuperMap Inc., The US Geological Survey, UK Ordnance Survey.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145391/gis-market-in-the-mea-region-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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