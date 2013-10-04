Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of GIS Market in US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the GIS market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Government sector. The GIS market in the US has also been witnessing the development of integrated systems. However, the increasing government regulations and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

GIS Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the GIS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Esri Inc., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., The US Geological Survey, and Hexagon AB.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Bentley Systems Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc., GE Energy, Geo Eye Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Ubisense Group plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Esri Inc., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., The US Geological Survey, Hexagon AB, Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Bentley Systems Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc., GE Energy, Geo Eye Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Ubisense Group plc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143463/gis-market-in-us-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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