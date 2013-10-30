GIS Market in US 2012-2016: Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- GIS market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Government sector. The GIS market in the US has also been witnessing the development of integrated systems. However, the increasing government regulations and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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GIS Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the GIS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Esri Inc., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., The US Geological Survey, and Hexagon AB.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Bentley Systems Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc., GE Energy, Geo Eye Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Ubisense Group plc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1.1 GIS Market in the US by Software Segment

7.1.2 GIS Market in the US by Hardware Segment

7.1.3 GIS Market in the US by Services Segment

7.1.4 GIS Market in the US by Data Segment



8. Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 GIS Market in the US in the Government Sector

Market Size and Overview

Product Segmentation

8.2 GIS Market in the US in the Utility Industry

Market Size and Overview

Product Segmentation

8.3 GIS Market in the US in the Communication and Telecom Industry

Market Size and Overview

Product Segmentation

8.4 GIS Market in the US in the Natural Resource Industry

Market Size and Overview

Product Segmentation



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Global GIS Market in the Government Sector 2012-2016



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The Global GIS market in the Government sector is one of the fastest-growing GIS markets across the globe. This is mainly due to the increasing investment in GIS by Government sectors. The Americas is the major contributor to the GIS market in this sector. The Global GIS market in the Government sector is expected to post a CAGR of 11.36 percent during the period 2012-2016.



In terms of revenue, North America accounts for a large share in the Global GIS market in the Government sector, and is followed by the APAC region. The market generated more revenue from developed countries as compared to developing countries in the year 2012. The demand for GIS technology in each country is highly dependent on the investments made by the Government sector.



Global GIS Market in the Government Sector 2011-2015



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Global GIS market in the Government sector to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing priority on effective national security. The Global GIS market in the Government sector has also been witnessing increasing use of cloud-based GIS solutions. However, the lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global GIS Market in the Government Sector 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global GIS market in the Government sector landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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