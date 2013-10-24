GIS Market in US 2012-2016: Worldwide Industry , Share,Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2013 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- GIS Market in US 2012-2016



GIS market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Government sector. The GIS market in the US has also been witnessing the development of integrated systems. However, the increasing government regulations and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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GIS Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the GIS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Esri Inc., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., The US Geological Survey, and Hexagon AB.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Bentley Systems Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc., GE Energy, Geo Eye Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Ubisense Group plc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Product



8. Market Segmentation by End-user



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



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11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape



17. Key Vendor Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



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