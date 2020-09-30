GIS Software Market Poised for Growth; Google, Autodesk, Caliper, Harris

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Global GIS Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Google (United States), Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (United States), Autodesk, Inc. (United States), Bentley System, Incorporated (United States), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Pitney Bowes Inc. (United States), Blue Marble Geographics (United States), Caliper Corporation (United States), General Electric Co. (United States), Oracle (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Manifold Software Limited (Hong Kong), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (United Kingdom), Geosoft Inc. (Canada) and SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. (China)



The intensive growth of digitalization coupled with networking has created major technological advancements in human-life such as geographic information systems (GIS). Moreover, the growing urbanization in addition to the surging adoption of GIS solutions in enterprise applications in emerging nations is the key factor boosting the demand for the global software geographic information system software market. This software help enterprises to identify problems that are related to usages of GIS to illuminate issues that are driven by geography. One of the main importance of this software is in military operations and government organizations. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency uses forensic remote sensing technology to check or examine various growing conditions of crop health with different fields. Thus with the growth of this market can also be attributed to the implantation of LIDAR (light detection and ranging) technology as well as the growing availability of spatial data and cloud technology. Inhibiting the total market growth. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand of This GIS Software in the Transportation Industry and The cumulating need for this Software for Developing Urbanization Globally.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand of This GIS Software in the Transportation Industry

- The cumulating need for this Software for Developing Urbanization Globally



Market Trend

- Rising Trend of Making Smart Cities and Infrastructures

- Integration of Geospatial Technology with Mainstream Technologies for Business Intelligence

- The Widespread Adoption of Smart Technology and the IoT



Restraints

- Regulations and Legal Issues

- High Cost and Availability of Open-Source GIS Software



Opportunities: The cumulating demand for cloud computing in GIS software is booming the opportunity in this market. In addition to that huge opportunities, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT coupled with the advent of technologies such as geospatial AI, and 4D GIS software are developing new pathways in the market to boom this industry.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global GIS Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The GIS Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global GIS Software market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in GIS Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global GIS Software Market

The report highlights GIS Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in GIS Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: GIS Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global GIS Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: GIS Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global GIS Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global GIS Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Desktop GIS, Web GIS, Mobile GIS, Server GIS, Specialized GIS (Image Classification and Lidar), Others), Application (Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Navigation, Manipulation, Management, Query and Analysis, Visualization, Others), Component Type (Software, Services (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS))), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-Users Industry (Defense and Government Organisations, Agricultural, Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Organizational Structure (Small Size Organisation, Medium Size Organisation, Large Size Organisation), Devices (Desktop, Mobile))

5.1 Global GIS Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different GIS Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global GIS Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global GIS Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global GIS Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets GIS Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



