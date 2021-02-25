Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global GIS Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GIS Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GIS Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States), Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (United States), Autodesk, Inc. (United States), Bentley System, Incorporated (United States), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Pitney Bowes Inc. (United States), Blue Marble Geographics (United States), Caliper Corporation (United States), General Electric Co. (United States), Oracle (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Manifold Software Limited (Hong Kong), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (United Kingdom), Geosoft Inc. (Canada) and SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. (China)



Definition:

The intensive growth of digitalization coupled with networking has created major technological advancements in human-life such as geographic information systems (GIS). Moreover, the growing urbanization in addition to the surging adoption of GIS solutions in enterprise applications in emerging nations is the key factor boosting the demand for the global software geographic information system software market. This software help enterprises to identify problems that are related to usages of GIS to illuminate issues that are driven by geography. One of the main importance of this software is in military operations and government organizations. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency uses forensic remote sensing technology to check or examine various growing conditions of crop health with different fields. Thus with the growth of this market can also be attributed to the implantation of LIDAR (light detection and ranging) technology as well as the growing availability of spatial data and cloud technology. Inhibiting the total market growth.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand of This GIS Software in the Transportation Industry and The cumulating need for this Software for Developing Urbanization Globally.



The Global GIS Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Desktop GIS, Web GIS, Mobile GIS, Server GIS, Specialized GIS (Image Classification and Lidar), Others), Application (Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Navigation, Manipulation, Management, Query and Analysis, Visualization, Others), Component Type (Software, Services (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS))), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-Users Industry (Defense and Government Organisations, Agricultural, Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Organizational Structure (Small Size Organisation, Medium Size Organisation, Large Size Organisation), Devices (Desktop, Mobile)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand of This GIS Software in the Transportation Industry

- The cumulating need for this Software for Developing Urbanization Globally



Market Trend

- Rising Trend of Making Smart Cities and Infrastructures

- Integration of Geospatial Technology with Mainstream Technologies for Business Intelligence

- The Widespread Adoption of Smart Technology and the IoT



Restraints

- Regulations and Legal Issues

- High Cost and Availability of Open-Source GIS Software



Opportunities

The cumulating demand for cloud computing in GIS software is booming the opportunity in this market. In addition to that huge opportunities, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT coupled with the advent of technologies such as geospatial AI, and 4D GIS software are developing new pathways in the market to boom this industry.



Challenges

Integration of GIS Technology with other Technologies and The Communication Gap Between Developers and End-Users



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global GIS Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global GIS Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the GIS Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the GIS Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the GIS Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the GIS Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the GIS Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, GIS Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global GIS Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



