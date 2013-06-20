Give a Girl the Right Shoe and She Can Conquer the World

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The pains sometimes associated with a great looking heel can be unbearable and certainly unflattering. DoctorInsole is the ultimate solution for high heel junkies that find themselves cursing the likes of Chanel and Jimmy Choo. Similar to Spanx, DoctorInsole is that must have hidden accessory worn by celebrities and fashionistas alike.



And here at DoctorInsole... We don't want you doing the walk of shame down Fifth Avenue barefoot.



Louboutin's glossy, red-embellished, sole-signatured high heels are undeniably iconic and on the wish list of every women who can tell you who Carrie Bradshaw is. We want to prove to fashionable fems that you can enjoy a night on the town in a pair of killer heels... without keeling over.



So allow us to give one new fan, friend, or follower a brand new pair of Christian Louboutins with a custom DoctorInsole orthotic.



You will hail that 2AM Taxi with tenacity.



You will dance until the sun comes up and the Starbucks opens their doors.



You will tell all your friends!



Look fierce. Feel fabulous. Win a pair of Louboutins care of DoctorInsole.



2 Ways To Enter!



1) “Like” DoctorInsole on Facebook at facebook.com/DoctorInsole



2) Follow @DoctorInsole on Twitter and tweet the following phrase:



Win #Louboutins co your must have hidden accessory @DoctorInsole! Look fierce! Feel fabulous! #fashion #couture #heels http://bit.ly/1au8HrG



Winner will be randomly selected on July 19, 2013.



Contest Rules:



Must Like DoctorInsole on Facebook or Follow DoctorInsole on Twitter to win.

Contest is open to US residents only.

Must be age 18+ to win.

Contest starts on June 18, 2013 at 12am PST and ends on July 19, 2013 at 12pm PST.

We’ll do a random drawing and message or direct message the winner.

Winner will have 48 hours to respond before we contact runner up.

Winner will select the Louboutins of his or her choice from the options shown. If they are out of stock, the winner can choose a similar pair of comparable value (up to $500) from Neiman Marcus or a gift card to Neiman Marcus (value $500)

All federal, state and local income taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.



Fashion/Beauty Bloggers that feature this contest on their blog will receive a free custom DoctorInsole orthotic. Please submit your blog link to kinseyschofield @ gmail.com for further instructions.



About Doctorinsole

The first over-the-counter, corrective insole for people of all ages and lifestyles at an affordable price. DoctorInsole orthotics, utilizing its patent pending technology, returns your foot to a neutral position for optimal stability while helping to realign your posture, making you realize a new and improved way of life. Immediate benefits of DoctorInsole are balanced correction when walking, avoidance of shin splints, ankle stabilization, relief of plantar fasciitis, relief of neuroma, prevents bunions from forming or worsening, and helps alleviate arthritic painful joints. Dr. Robert Joseph, DPM prides himself on providing quality care to patients of all ages. Providing the highest quality of foot care is his number one priority. Get more information at http://www.doctorinsole.com/



Website url: http://www.doctorinsole.com/blogs/press/8140227-give-a-girl-the-right-shoe-she-can-conquer-the-world



Contact info:

Kinsey Schofield

Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

(480) 423-1414