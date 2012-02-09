Give the Bathroom Some Style by Installing Tiles Says Champion Tile and Marble

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2012 -- People spend way more time in the bathroom than they think, so it only makes good sense to have an eye appealing room.



“The bathroom is likely the second most frequented place in the home, right after the kitchen. Why not make it look marvelous? After all, if you spend a lot of time in there, it might as well be appealing. If you’re thinking about upgrading it, take some time to sit down and sketch out some bathroom designs. For this, you will want to take a look at what is on the market in terms of bathroom tile, and visit a Clearwater flooring contractor to see what is popular,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater flooring, Tampa flooring, and tile installation company.



There are so many different types of bathroom tiles on the market today that it should not be hard to find something to make the powder room come alive. The sky is the limit, and when considering what would work in the bathroom, go with what is appealing, colorful, unique and creates a relaxing atmosphere. “After all, it’s your bathroom and you can do what you want in it,” added Dupre.



For those that would rather let a Clearwater flooring contractor do the work, they might want to spend some time finding out what types of tile would work in their living space and what kind of tile would add value to the home and improve its overall appearance and presentation.



Selecting tile for the bathroom is more about determining the mood that makes everyone feel like they want to spend time in there. It is about themes, textures, patterns and eye appeal. “Based on what you want, like and feel comfortable with, you can pick anything that appeals to you, and even have it suit your budget as well,” Dupre indicated.



Remember that when choosing bathroom tile, making the right selection for the moisture levels is a main consideration. There are a wide range of tiles to consider, including natural stone tiles, glass mosaic tiles, ceramic and porcelain tiles. “If you want a very distinctive look and feel to the bathroom, you might want to consider natural stone tiles. They are in big demand, plus they are virtually ageless and will appeal to just about everyone,” he added.



For those that like the appeal of bright and bold colors, the world of tiles is full of choices. Consider different graphics, appealing and unique patterns, natural stones, vibrant tiles or something subtle and elegant. Ideally, staying away from darker colors is a smart move, as that can make an area look smaller. “If your bathroom is a postage stamp, try neutral colors or lighter shades. It will liven the whole room up,” Dupre suggested.



To learn more, visit http://www.champtile.com.