Give the Gift of Affordable Medical Supplies This Coming Holiday

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The holiday season is a joyous time for all communities. It's when we celebrate coming together as friends and family for the betterment of all. That's why it's a great time to donate gently-used medical equipment and unopened supplies to Goodwill Home Medical.



Goodwill Home Medical is a leading provider of affordable medical equipment for better mobility, hygiene, and other essentials. With your continued help, they can continue our mission of offering high-quality inexpensive alternative medical supplies and equipment to those that need it the most.



Goodwill accepts all sorts of equipment, including affordable bathing supplies and wheelchairs. Contact their team today to learn more about how you can make a difference in the lives of others by donating your gently-used medical equipment and unopened supplies. Make the season brighter this year for everyone in your community!



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/