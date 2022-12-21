Give the Gift of Medical Equipment This Holiday

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- You may not think of it at first, but giving medical equipment through a donation to Goodwill is a great way to celebrate the holiday. Every donation made is carefully inspected, refurbished if needed, and offered at a very reasonable price to the public. Every act of kindness through a material or financial gift to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is used to uplift members of our community.



There's an incredible need for medical supplies and equipment in this country. The increased cost of healthcare has impacted everyone. For some individuals, it's severely limited their access to medical equipment. When you donate to Goodwill, you're doing so much more than making extra space at home. You're improving the quality of life for someone and helping them receive the care they need.



This holiday season, give the gift of medical equipment by donating to Goodwill. Your donation will make a real impact in someone else's life. You can learn where to donate by visiting their store locator or contact them today!



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/