Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Give your interior and surroundings a refreshing green makeover with beautiful plants from PLANTZ. Their exquisite range of decorative plants including palms, ferns, topiaries and ever-blossoming flowering plants offer adorning Interior Plant Design and Landscape Design. They provide the decorating options, whether you’re looking to decorate the interior of an office or house, or even an event venue. Their plant decorators can offer numerous creative suggestions.



Plants provide a soothing ambiance while also adding beauty and grace to the surroundings. PLANTZ offers creative plant designs to adorn the interior and landscape around the home with some of the most beautiful plants, while also providing plant maintenance services to their clients. Their experience and highly-skilled plant designers provide valuable suggestions to help obtain exactly the right aura the client is expecting for their home, office or event venue.



Their interior plant design service provides soothing and elegant design options that not only go well with existing interior décor, but also offer a visual delight to guests. Their plant designers construct a creative plan in 3D format on how the interior will look after installation. Once approved by the client, they start the installation process with their range of plants and materials.



Their landscape design services in Tampa provide a complete transformation to the surroundings, based on the type of setup the client has in mind. Their experts inspect the location to be rejuvenated, and then provide the most fitting plant options to match the landscape.



About plantz.us

PLANTZ offers plant management for offices, event foliage for parties/special occasions, and landscaping for commercial and residential properties. From weddings and parties, to television production sets and trade shows, our team of creative plant experts will convert any space into an intimate or tropical setting. Whether looking for palms, ferns, topiaries, or even colorful, flowering plants, they can provide any plant, at any place, at any time. Whether someone is looking to support brand identity, enhance facilities, or provide a special feature to an event, their plant services are customized to meet and exceed customers’ expectations and requirements.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.plantz.us/interior-plant-design.