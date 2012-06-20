Giveaway of $50 Target Gift Card Underway at Coupon Monster

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- As the economy continues to recover, people around the country are doing all they can to save money.



One popular way to do this is by using coupon and promo codes that give shoppers often deep discounts when they purchase needed items. But while most people are glad to use as many special promotions and discounts as possible while they are shopping, knowing where to find them can be time-consuming.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its amazing variety of coupon codes, promo codes, discounts and more for many of the most popular online stores.



Coupon Monster strives to find deals that will help shoppers save as much as 50 percent off on their purchases. The website, which is celebrating its second anniversary in July, has already developed a well-deserved reputation as one of the best sites of its kind.



As a way of saying thanks to the many people who visit the website, Coupon Monster is currently featuring its first ever giveaway. Visitors are welcome to take part in the site’s Target $50 gift card giveaway, which may become one of many giveaways and contests sponsored by the website.



As an article on the company’s website explains, entering the Target gift card giveaway contest is easy; participants just have to follow a few quick steps. First, entrants should register with Rafflecopter, which has partnered with Coupon Monster for the contest.



“Once you register with Rafflecopter you will see the different means of entering the contest,” the article said, adding that each option is given a different point value, which means the higher the point value, the more entries a person can get.



“Complete every step to boost your entries and chances of winning the gift card.”



The available options are: visiting the Coupon Monster Facebook page and clicking “like;” following its Twitter account, @coupon_monster; making a tweet about the giveaway; “liking” the website or leaving a comment on a blog post.



Using the Coupon Monster website to find generous promo and coupon codes is easy; in addition to a search feature that allows shoppers to find discounts to specific online merchants quickly and easily, the home page also includes lists of the Top 10 Coupons and Best Offers.



About Coupon Monster

Coupon Monster is a website which offers promotions and coupon codes to bring our visitors discounted prices while shopping online at a variety of stores. The site was established in July 2010 and continues to distribute opportunities to save to its visitors on a daily basis throughout the week not only through Couponmonster.com, but also via its Facebook group and other social media sources. For more information, please visit http://www.couponmonster.com