Giveaway of the Day Announced 24-Hour Limited Giveaway Freebie of Leawo Tunes Cleaner Officially

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- As a famous daily giveaway website, Giveaway of the Day provides people the chance to try out new software without spending money to find out if it is any good. Assisted by Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider in multimedia software programs for Mac and Win users, Giveaway of the Day today gives out a useful tool to help clean up iTunes music library and other music collections – Tunes Cleaner from Leawo, for Windows users.



After years of years use of iTunes, most people would find that the iTunes music library has been flooded with song duplicates, incomplete songs, mess music info, etc. iTunes itself actually owns the ability to help people get album artwork and delete song duplicates in iTunes, but the performance of these two functions have always been disappointing. What’s more, iTunes wouldn’t be able to clean up music folders out of iTunes. In such case, a third-party music cleanup program would be of great use. That’s why Giveaway of the Day kicked off Leawo Tunes Cleaner as today’s giveaway freebie.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner is a Windows based iTunes cleanup program. As described by Giveaway of the Day, “Leawo Tunes Cleaner is a decent music library cleaner program that could help clean up music library effectively. Not only clean up iTunes music library, Leawo Tunes Cleaner could also fix and clean up music library outside of iTunes.” This iTunes cleaner program could detect and delete song duplicates, download and add music tags like artist, song name, album, album cover, year and genre to complete music info, allow manual editing of music tags, fix music files from break-point, apply fixed music files to iTunes or original music folders in one click, etc.



Price and availability



The Tunes Cleaner is originally priced at $39.99 on Leawo’s site. But in the coming hours, people could get this iTunes cleanup program as a freebie on Giveaway of the Day, no cost needed.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is teaming up with giveawayoftheday.com to give out the Tunes Cleaner as freebie in the coming 24 hours to help music fans clean up music library. For details, please visit http://www.giveawayoftheday.com/leawo-tunes-cleaner-1-0/.