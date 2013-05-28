Giveaway of the Day: Get Leawo iTransfer Free for Easy Data Transfer From/to iOS

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Leawo Software Co. Ltd, a professional multimedia software enterprise focusing on providing convenient multimedia solutions, announced that the latest Leawo iTransfer, iOS devices transfer software, will be given away on Giveaway of the Day. This giveaway is on the 26th of May with the purpose of solving iOS devices users' transfer problems and thanking all Leawo and Giveaway of the Day users' support. It's a 24-hour limited free giveaway, people in iPhone, iPod and iPad transfer needs shouldn't miss the chance.



Leawo iTransfer software is used for transferring various kinds of files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. It's multifunctional software which can back up iPhone, iPod and iPad files, make iOS devices work as flash disks, and directly transfer files without iTunes. It works with the latest iOS devices and computer OS.



In order to give the sincere thanks to all Leawo software supporters and all GOTD users, Leawo Software delivers this free giveaway of Leawo iTransfer on 26th of May for a whole day, people who want to solve iOS transfer problems will get chances to have this wonderful iPod/iPhone/iPad transfer software for free. Anyone interested in can download Leawo iTransfer and get the keycode in the following website: http://www.leawo.com/cooperation/giveaway-of-the-day.html. After entering this webpage, people should fill in their names and Email addresses, then click "Get Keycode Now" to receive the keycode in Emails.



The key features of Leawo iTransfer?

1. Works with latest iPhone, iPod and iPad; support the newest Windows OS.

2. Transfer various kinds of files, including audios, videos, ringtones, images and apps.

3. Able to transfer the files which iTunes cannot transfer back to computers.

4. iOS devices can be used as flash disks.

5. Simple and fast transfer process.



