Giveaway of the Day Gives out Leawo Blu-Ray Player as Christmas Gift to Improve Movie Experience

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- 2013 Christmas is just around the corner. As the biggest and most popular festival of a year, Christmas no doubt is celebrated in various ways, including watching movies (especially Christmas themed movies), decorating Christmas trees, giving Christmas gifts, eating Christmas food, etc. As a widely welcomed free source platform, Giveaway of the Day today, on Dec. 23, 2013, officially teamed up with Leawo Software, a professional and leading multimedia software developer and provider, to give out Leawo Blu-ray Player as totally free pre-Christmas gift to all people on both giveawayoftheday.com and Leawo Christmas Giveaway activity.



“As a long-term partner of Giveaway of the Day, Leawo Software has always been providing wonderful multimedia software programs for Giveaway of the Day readers for totally free. These apps help movie fans improve movie experience for various nights. Now, at the upcoming of 2013 Christmas, we’re cooperating with Leawo Software to offer their flag-ship app – Leawo Blu-ray Player as a totally free pre-Christmas gift. Any of our readers could get one.” Said by HubPages, Giveawayoftheday’s editor.



Leawo Blu-ray Player is a multimedia player combo that consists of region-free Blu-ray player, free DVD player, free ISO player, free HD video player, and free audio player. As a professional Blu-ray media player, it could easily play back Blu-ray discs of all regions and play back Blu-ray discs in AACS, BD+ and the latest MKB protection without quality loss. Also, functioning as free DVD player and ISO player, it is able to play back both commercial and noncommercial DVD discs/folders and ISO files smoothly.



This Blu-ray Player is fully compatible with 1080P HD video playback with no loss in frames. It could play back video and audio files in most formats like MP4, AVI, FLV, MKV, MPEG, WMA, WAV, WMV, F4V, MOV, MP3, AAC, etc. As an expert audio player, it supports various advanced audio decoding technologies like Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD, etc. While watching movies with this Blu-ray Player, people could freely select subtitles or load external subtitles.



Leawo Blu-ray Player is originally priced at $39.95 per single license for 1 year use. But on Dec. 23rd, any Giveaway of the Day reader could get one copy (valid for 1 year only) of this Blu-ray Player software for totally free to play Christmas related Blu-ray, DVD, video and audio on PC at no cost. Or, people could get this this Christmas gift by visiting Leawo’s Christmas Giveaway activity, which lasts until the end of Dec. 26th.



The giveaway editions, on either Giveaway of the Day or Leawo Christmas promotion, are all for 1 year use only. People who need lifelong use of this media player software could purchase the lifetime license at $14.95 on Leawo’s Christmas promotion page.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Player, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is teaming up with Giveaway of the Day to give out Leawo Blu-ray Player as a One-day limited free giveaway. For details, please visit: http://www.giveawayoftheday.com/leawo-blu-ray-player/.



Contact:

Steven Zhang

Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer

TEL: +86-755-26553081-8013

Email: contact@leawo.com