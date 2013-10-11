Giveaway of the Day Officially Announced One-Day Limited Music Recorder 1.0 Giveaway on Oct. 11

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Being a widely welcomed free source platform, Giveaway of the Day has always been providing top-notch and needed software apps at no cost. Now, on October 11, Giveaway of the Day is teaming with Leawo Software to give out a one-day limited Music Recorder software giveaway to all its readers. Any Giveaway of the Day reader could get a license of Leawo Music Recorder for totally free from the giveaway page to record any music and audio.



Any software item on Giveaway of the Day has been carefully evaluated by editors before becoming a giveaway to readers. Giveaway of the Day offers win-win solution for both publishers and clients, and has now won solid reputation and wide popularity among all its readers for its free and high quality giveaways. Leawo Music Recorder is just one of them.



Leawo Music Recorder is a highly-praised audio recording software app that can help music lovers easily get music from any audio source for free. It can record music and audio from both computer audio and input audio from Realtek High Definition Audio, Realtek Digital Input, etc. Also, it can act as streaming audio recorder and online music recorder to record computer audio and online music of YouTube, AOL Music, Last.fm, iTunes Radio, BBC audio, Pandora music, etc.



Besides recording music on computer, this music recording app could also automatically download and add music tags like artist, title, album, album artwork, year, etc. to complete music info during recording. For unrecognized music files, Leawo Music Recorder offers users the chance to customize and edit music tags manually. Uses could even manage recordings, play back recordings and edit playlist for recordings within this music recording software app.



“Being a long term partner, we’re quite happy that we could offer free software app to all Giveaway of the Day readers. This time, we offer one of our best sellers – Music Recorder as the free giveaway gift. It could help music lovers easily clean up iTunes music library and other music folders. We hope all music fans get tidy music library,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software. “Actually, Giveaway of the Day readers could also take part in our 2013 Halloween Promotion to get another Halloween giveaway gift – Leawo Blu-ray Ripper Mac/Win,” he added.



Price and availability

Leawo Music Recorder is originally priced at $29.99 per single license. But on October 11, any Giveaway of the Day reader could get this music recording software for totally free.



About Leawo Software:

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is teaming up with Giveaway of the Day to give out Leawo’s Music Recorder as a One-day limited free giveaway. For details, please visit: http://www.giveawayoftheday.com/music-recorder-1-0/.