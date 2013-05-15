Giveaways and Free Products at Hunting4Freebies

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Free stuff abounds at Hunting 4 Freebies, a website that has all the free things anyone can get without costing him or her, a dollar. Free samples by mail and they are not joking!



Hunting 4 Freebies offers products for free to be sent by mail to the person’s address. The person only has to provide his or her name and address and the order of the free product will be sent immediately by the manufacturer.



But the question that most people ask is why do these manufacturers send their products for free? The answer to that is because they want customers to try out their product. This will encourage consumers to buy the product if they like it after trying it. It is a good way for manufacturers to advertise their products too! People who have tried out an amazing product often tell other people how amazing it is, through Facebook, Twitter, or other networking site. Real customers twitting a product, is the best advertisement for manufacturers.



There are free baby samples, free beauty samples, and even free food samples to grab. Those who have mastered the art of getting freebies through these websites can save money and effort going to groceries buying these products. All in all, both parties are happy and Hunting 4 Freebies has been just a useful service to connect the two.



Manufacturers sending out free products are big time internationally known ones like Marie Claire, Clear, Hugo Boss, and so much more! For details please go through the website : http://www.hunting4freebies.com/



About Hunting 4 Freebies

Hunting 4 Freebies is a website that helps manufacturers get to the customers for testing their products and they also help consumers get free things they can try out. They do not take any service charge for doing so and will not use customer information in other transactions.



Contact:

Josh A

Contact Email: josh@upperdivisionmarketing.com

Complete Address:

701 E Apache Blvd

Tempe, AZ

85281

Zip Code: 85281

Website - http://www.hunting4freebies.com/

Contact Phone:602-374-7100