Givens & Company Offers Retailers the Chance to Sell Gourmet Gift Baskets With Drop Ship Option

Over the past decade or so, gift baskets have really taken off in popularity. For gift givers, they offer a wonderful way to present someone with a selection of beautiful and personally-selected items. For the lucky people who are receiving them, opening up the beautifully-wrapped gift baskets and finding the marvelous goodies tucked inside is always a special experience.



While many companies would like to add pre-filled attractive gift baskets to their inventory, they might not be able to do so very easily. Assembling gift baskets tends to take up a lot of both time and space; as a result, some businesses are simply not equipped to create and stock these popular gift items.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its innovative and comprehensive gift basket drop shipping policy that allows other businesses to sell gorgeous gourmet gift baskets to its customers, only without having to assemble or stock them.



Givens & Company, a well-established gift basket company based in San Francisco, Calif., works with a wide variety of retailers across the country in its wholesale gourmet gift baskets program. As many business owners have found out first hand, using Givens & Company’s easy-to-use and hassle-free drop ship gift baskets program, they can make money selling the spectacular themed gift baskets quite easily, with very little overhead required.



“Before using a gift basket drop ship program, a retailer needs to give some consideration to what type of gift baskets would be appropriate for their business,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that while some businesses could easily sell any type of gift baskets through the drop ship program, others would be better suited for a gift basket related to the items and services that they already offer.



“A quick look at the type of customers that frequent the business is an easy way to determine the types of gift baskets that should be offered.”



Adding gourmet pre-filled gift baskets to a company’s list of available products can be beneficial in many ways; for example, it can help bring new customers into its virtual or brick and mortar business. Once clients begin ordering drop shipped attractive gift baskets, they will often return time and time again to order more products and services that the company offers.



