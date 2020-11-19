Giving Back This Holiday Season? Here's One Way to Do That in South Florida

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- Having the Holiday Blues?



You're not alone. "We always start the season off the right way with lots of optimism. By Thanksgiving, though, the guilt sets in, and we have to work to put smiles back on our faces," says Diane Paulus, director of the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass. "It's so easy to fall back into old habits." For many, that means overeating, starting projects that were abandoned, and throwing tantrums at the slightest provocation. But don't worry: A little seasonal cheer and self-reflection can keep things in perspective and make the holidays a good thing. After all, we only have so many years to do this



In fact as we get older, we may have to rethink the overall holiday experience.



Giving back this holiday season is a great way to contribute to our communities. Here are some benefits for giving back this season. This season let's help create a safer, healthier, and cleaner environment, a better community experience results in a better quality of life,let us increase the number of caring individuals who are interested in serving the community,give children an opportunity to participate in community activities, and give aid toour community members that need it the most.



A Non-Profit to Consider in South Florida



No More Tears Organization



No more tears' mission is to assist and empower victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. Since its inception, we have rescued more than 30,000 women, children, and men, as well as members of the LGTBQ community.



The overwhelming issue of human trafficking in the United States is well-known, and still painfully pervasive. The problem is so widespread, one study from a decade ago found one in 20 people on American streets were probably sex trafficking victims. Just recently, the American-based Polaris Project discovered that in Houston alone there were at least 952 potential sex trafficking victims in the last four years.



Domestic violence is also a major unspoken issue within the United States alone as 98% of shelters in the United states are at or below the minimum staffing levels required by federal standards. The American Journal of Preventive Medicine conducted a study that looked at the level of effectiveness of police work in domestic violence.



Heather Gregory, Local Fort Lauderdale Realtor intends on helping with their Holiday Drive this year. She says,"I have been supporting No More Tears for 4 years now. My main reason to start supporting was finding out that nobody takes a salary. Every single donation goes directly to the victims. Since then, I have helped find homes, broadcast their needs and worked and gotten to know Somy Ali, the founder. She works non-stop to rescue and help the victims. Then she works tirelessly to make sure their lives are fulfilled happily."



About the Holiday Drive for No More Tears Organization

No More Tearscurrently has 100 children that have been rescued from sexual and physical abuse, including human trafficking. They are asking for toys for children aged 2-12 and gift cards for children aged 13-17. Gift cards preferably from big box stores and grocery stores.



Due to the coronavirus 2020 pandemic No More Tears Organization is asking to donate toys and gift cards and have them sent to the address below.



Please Mail Gifts and gift cards to this address:



No More Tears

3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 1201

Miami FL 33137



No More Tears is a registered non-profit and nobody takes a salary. We work solely off donations that go directly to the victims...housing, education, therapy, doctor appointments, food and more. Success stories can be found on the website as well as more information about No More Tears. http://www.nomoretearsusa.org/ as well as on their social media accounts