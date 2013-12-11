Giving You a Better View of the World - Slidecloud

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- And the holiday season is here! Everybody is just looking to pamper themselves by indulging in the different sales, offers and all kinds of other attractions that are available online and on the streets. Start with pampering the eyes with some of the best sunglasses available that will make one fall in love with the view of the mirror and the world.



Even though they are carefully handpicked, they still give the customer a wide variety to choose from. Designs and frames from all kinds of sunglasses like aviators, wayfarers, unisexual, fashionable and even reading glasses and bifocal sun readers, Slidecloud is an e-commerce site that is the glass lover’s paradise.



The genuine, designer, and stunning pairs of sunglasses that are ready to go right onto to the eyes to either protect them from the harsh sun, or to assist them in reading and working on the computer, or to just enhance their look and make to people look seemingly attractive in various ways are all available, that too accompanied with attractive offers.



Amazon.com is hosting a holiday sale on Slidecloud’s sunglasses with the most attractive offer of all time - ‘Buy one get one free’, which means one can not only get one for himself, but also get one for their loved one at the same price or just treat themself with two new pairs of stunning sunglasses.



Head over to Amazon here, pick any two pairs and enter the coupon code S55X7SCS at checkout to get the second pair for free.



About Slidecloud

Slidecloud is an e-commerce website that deals in sunglasses and reading glasses alike. With the motive of enhancing the look of every face by adding one of the prominent and important accessory to it, Slidecloud gives the buyer top quality frames that are genuine and are also of great help to the person wearing for various reasons. We believe that a pair of glasses can change the appearance of ones personality, and we hope to assist people to the best of our abilities.



Media Contact:

Website: http://slidecloud.com/