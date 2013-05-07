GK Johnson Construction Co of Charleston SC Launches New Website

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- GK Johnson Co LLC, a construction company in Charleston, South Carolina officially announced launching their new website. This website provides informational articles on construction, renovations and remodeling. In addition to that, the website gives up-to-date news on their latest projects in the Charleston SC area. The latest news, updates, testimonials and recommendations can be found on the new website.



About GK Johnson Co

GK Johnson Co, LLC is known for their final product exceeding expectations, on schedule completion, and affordable and quality work whether it is is residential, commercial or industrial. From renovations and remodels to new construction, this new Charleston based construction company can handle any project or job that comes their way. They offer 24 HR emergency repairs and maintenance for homeowners & property managers.



GK Johnson Co. is a South Carolina Licensed General Contractor. Also, this construction company can handle site work like interior and exterior upfit as well as normal everyday repairs and maintenance. They pride themselves in getting the job done without disrupting their customers' normal flow of business.



GK Johnson Construction Co can provide you the manual labor that you require for the completion of your renovation and construction. The company is very familiar with the utilization of decorative materials, masonry, and carpentry, all components of the complete service that should be provided by a reliable contractor. All you need to do is inform the company of what you want done, and they can easily come up with construction and renovation solutions for you. With a company as trustworthy as GK Johnson Construction Co, you do not need to hire other building specialists in order to complete your project because they come as a complete package with engineers and manual labor included. Other aspects of the construction where they can provide able manpower include plumbing work, electrical installations, and even interior design.



They will be responsible for all the stages of your construction and even more. The company can supervise your subcontractors if you have some, they can help you with the ordering of the supplies and probably suggest other more cost-effective materials which you are not aware of, they can help you secure building permits and schedule inspections.



In addition to that, GK Johnson Co. is a South Carolina Licensed Grading, Water, and Sewer contractor. They can handle new site development projects as well as existing site repairs & maintenance for businesses and homeowners.



Contact Information

GK Johnson Co

Glenn Johnson

GKJohnsonCo@gmail.com

843-450-1272

1045 Wappoo Road, Unit A

Charleston, SC 29407

http://charlestonconstruction.gkjohnson.net/