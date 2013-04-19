GL1 Leisure Centre Offers Exercise Classes and Kids' Activities

Gloucester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- GL1 Leisure Centre, run by the not-for-profit organization Aspire Sports and Cultural Trust, has announced a range of group exercise and exercise classes apart from the regular activities offered by the centre. The centre offers gym exercise, tennis sessions and classes, kids’ activities, toning suites, and swimming sessions and classes. The centre also has a multi-functional fitness centre called Xpress, which stocks all types of fitness equipment.



Xpress has several kinds of Keiser equipment, and hosts a lot of activities. Traffic light circuits, personal training studios, women-only sessions, child sessions, educational schemes, and other activities are carried out in the studio. A large number of clubs from Gloucester and Gloucestershire are based in the GL1 Leisure Centre. Apart from these clubs, the centre also conducts a lot of training courses such as lifeguard training, lifesaving training, first aid training and ASA Swim Teacher Courses.



The website of the leisure centre states, “With a large and well-equipped gym, the innovative Xpress Fitness Suite and a huge range of over 50 group exercise classes per week, GL1 Leisure Centre in the centre of Gloucester has everything you need to enjoy a successful workout.”



The gym available in the centre, apart from having Star Trac equipment, is equipped with personal viewing screens as well as entertainment options. Each member is also assigned a personalized fitness program monitored by consultants at the centre. The consultants are highly qualified to offer advice on every aspect of the training.



Group exercise sessions are available in the swimming classes, DOJO, exercise studio, spin studio, Xpress studio, and many more. The timetable of these programs is available on the website of the centre. The website also provides the facility of online booking for these classes.



The website of the centre lists the timings and rates of different group exercise and gym programs. For more information about the services of GL1 Leisure Centre, log on to www.gl1.org.uk .



About GL1 Leisure Centre

