Gl1.org.uk: Best Leisure Centre UK

Leisure holds great importance in the kind of stressful life people are leading today. After a long lousy day of work and complicated assignments, the body and mind need relaxation badly and for that many people love to spend leisure hours doing a workout in gym or practicing yoga. It is actually a matter of individual passion or interest. Thus in the present times more and more people are taking the membership of Leisure Centers to fulfill their Leisure needs.



At the Leisure Centers they get all the facilities or amenities for a vast range of pursuits for fun and leisure; more precisely for de-stressing the mind and among the many Leisure Centers of the world, the GL1 Leisure Centre of Gloucester is one most renowned Leisure Centre by going where people can have not only a happy tension-free mind but a healthy body as well because at the Centre there is ample scope for Group Exercise, scope for attending Exercise classes and various other stay-fit facilities for members like swimming, playing badmintons, Spa, Toning Suite etc that can offer great calmness to the mind as well as boost overall fitness of the body. The vast range of facilities offered at GL1 Leisure Center has one of the top rated Leisure Centers UK.



“Our fitness Consultants first understand the basic requirements of the client and then guide the client accordingly. Promoting leisure is our sole goal and we strive to offer leisure to our clients in its best form through our services. Clients who require special motivation & help to realize their fitness target may ask for special personal training sessions offered by our fitness consultants” says a team member



The Group Exercise sessions are carried out in a well-equipped, spacious gym-the very innovative & unique Xpress Fitness Suite, an amazing multifunctional studio specially designed for various fitness activities. There are highly advanced Keiser equipments within the Xpress Fitness Suite for helping people exercise most effectively and relax their tired muscles. Each week more than 50 Exercise classes in groups are held at this Leisure Center and the equipments used in the gym are very convenient to use. Also there are equipments that come with full personal crystal clear viewing screens and so students can take lessons during the Exercise classes quite easily. The Group Exercise sessions are delivered in any one of the following: Spin studio, swimming pool, DOJO, Xpress at GL1, Exercise Studio.



“GL1 Leisure Centre is the best leisure centre. I lost 5 pounds in just 3 months. After returning from work I exercise at the center’s gym and now I don’t feel my work stress at all” says a happy client. For more info visit www.gl1.org.uk



