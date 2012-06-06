Glacier Club Launches Legacy and Corporate Programs to Enhance the Membership Experience

Durango, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- In a continuing effort to increase the value of the membership experience, Glacier Club has unveiled new Legacy and Corporate features under its Equity Membership which provides expanded family eligibility and a way for siblings and friends to maximize use of the 27-hole, private golf community near Durango, Colorado.



Carved into the glacial cliffs of the San Juan Mountain Range, and surrounded by three million acres of national forest, this privately-owned and operated community is a world-class mountain golf venue with three unique courses and a final nine preparing to break ground. Before or after hitting the greens, players can enjoy social activities in the stunning clubhouse for casual and fine dining with expansive mountain views, or take advantage of the pool, spa, fitness and tennis facilities.



New this year, Glacier Club added the Legacy feature to its Equity Membership, known as “2 Up, 2 Down.” Under this new plan, when a married couple joins both sets of grandparents, parents, children of any age (plus spouses) and grandchildren are considered full members. This benefit expands eligibility to five generations of a single family, and is available to existing and new Equity Members at no added cost.



Simultaneously, Glacier Club launched a Corporate Membership whereby individuals can share the costs and benefits of a single Equity Membership if at least one member is a property owner within the Glacier Club community. If so, up to three additional associates can join the membership and receive full club privileges. By fractionalizing the membership, friends and family may privately share real estate ownership and optimize the use of the total investment.



Bruce Geiss, Director of Real Estate at Glacier Club, explains the merits of the corporate package. “By allowing up to four members on a membership we support the concept of shared real estate and increase opportunities for those who appreciate the second home in a private community lifestyle.”



Geiss continues: “We’re committed to our leadership in the industry and expressing core values that appeal to friends and families. With our “2 Up, 2 Down” program, our membership has grown younger, more vibrant and more connected.”



Recently, the club expanded support facilities for its growing membership base. Camp Glacier (a fun day camp for kids), youth programs, wilderness trails, a dog park, and a butterfly garden are a few of the added amenities.



About the Glacier Club

