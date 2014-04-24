Glacier Vehicles Hires New Conversion Engineers and Administration Staff as Sales Boom

Coulsdon, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Refrigerated vehicles are essential for a wide variety of business applications, from transporting fresh food to essential organ transplant material, blood donations and even hazardous chemicals. Because of their many applications and the relative scarcity of such specialist vehicles, refrigerated van specialists Glacier Vehicles are experiencing higher demand than ever, and have hired new sales and van conversion staff to help manage the rise in orders and provide more customers with the same outstanding quality of service.



The company can create refrigerated vans and freezer vans from an existing panel van for companies seeking conversions, or can offer a brand new customized vehicle from major Manufacturers such as Mercedes and Ford, bought for wholesale prices before passing the resultant savings on to their customers.



The company’s commitment to a complete customer service experience also means they will deliver their vehicles direct to their clients free of charge nationwide. As well as new vans (http://www.glaciervehicles.com/new-vans/), the company also supply used vehicles (fitted with new conversions) and offer unbeatable prices, meaning no matter the budget or scale of the company, they can find refrigerated vans to meet their needs.



A spokesperson for Glacier Vehicles explained, “This is an exciting time for our company, and we are pleased that our reputation now precedes us to the extent that the majority of our business comes from word of mouth spread by satisfied customers. To ensure this trend continues we are increasing the human resources we have at hand to deliver the same great experience to the many new clients we have joining us every day. The range of vehicles we have on offer and the comprehensiveness of our conversions are second to none, with our additional staffing levels we can continue to expand the business organically whilst maintaining our service levels.”



About Glacier Vehicles

Through many years of experience within the refrigeration industry, the Glacier Vehicles team have unrivalled knowledge of what it takes to supply customers with bespoke fridge and freezer vans that meet their individual needs. Glacier Vehicles have established relationships with all major commercial vehicle manufacturers, insulation engineers and refrigeration companies. By leveraging these partnerships, Glacier Vehicles are not only industry leaders for quality and dependability, but are also are able to secure substantial discounts and pass these saving on to their customers. For more information please visit: http://www.glaciervehicles.com/