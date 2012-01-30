Gladston Grant Becomes New Director of Managed Services & Support at Netology LLC

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2012 -- On Monday, January 30, 2012, Gladston Grant starts his day at the best Stamford business Information Technology (IT) supportand technology consulting company in all of Fairfield County, Connecticut, as Director of Managed Services & Support.



Mr. Grant has a very impressive work history," said Jamie D'Agostino, Senior Engineer and CEO of Netology LLC. "His technical skills and knowledge will be a tremendous asset as he assumes his new roles and responsibilities as our new director."



Mr. Grant's many accomplishments include the accumulation of technical skills with both hardware and software, and professional skills that will allow him to provide visionary direction in areas of strategic planning & organizational leadership, budgetary planning & control, process redesign & change management, and much more.



Netology’s philosophy is to develop long-term relationships with its clients and become The Pro-active, Practical and Trusted IT Partner. With Grant at the leadership position of the managed services and support team, clients can feel confident that they have a Netology-supported IT department that will enable them to focus on their business instead of their technology.



Netology's differentiator from other IT competitors is their resolve to build a remarkable company by positioning a creative, collaborative team of articulate professionals who are forward thinking, solutions oriented and determined to provide astonishing customer service. Jamie D'Agostino has no doubt that their choice in Gladston Grant will drive that positioning to do just that.



About Netology

Netology is the Pro-active, Practical and Trusted IT Partner that offers service plans that are scalable to meet our client´s specific Information Technology needs. We offer Managed Services & Support Plans designed to assist existing staff or manage entire IT departments.



If you'd like to speak with one James D'Agostino or to learn more about what benefits we can offer you, you can call us at 203-975-9630.