Gladstone Family Dental Helps Patients Stop Snoring and Prevent Sleep Apnea

Gladstone, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Dr. David Platt explains, “Even though snoring seems physically harmless, it can be a red flag for a more severe, and at times fatal, condition known as obstructive sleep apnea.” This occurs when the airway completely deflates, obstructing airflow straight into the lungs. The harder one attempts to breathe, the tighter the airway closes.



Enduring the exhausting cycle of sleep apnea can take a toll on the sleeping person and the person who shares the same bed. The sleep apnea cycle starts with falling asleep, mouth relaxing, airway collapsing, a long duration with no airflow, unconsciously awakening along with a gasp and falling back asleep only to start the cycle again. “This can repeat itself 50 or more times per hour throughout the night. Along with a blocked air passage, the individual cannot receive adequate oxygen, and this can result in various other problems,” comments Dr. Gregory Dale.



“Research shows that bedmates of snorers receive as little restorative sleep as the snorer,” added Dr. Platt.



According to recent research by the Mayo Clinic, people who sleep next to a snorer experience more chronic pain, fight against higher levels of fatigue, have more frequent episodes of conscious “blackouts” while driving, and might even be more likely to a develop hearing loss in certain frequencies.



The solution to this scenario can be found in a specially fashioned piece of plastic worn in the mouth every night by the snorer and offered by dentists, like Dr. David Platt and Dr. Gregory Dale of Gladstone Family Dental, trained in treating sleep disordered breathing. An anti-snoring mouthguard moves the lower jaw into a more forward position, preventing the airway from closing and ending the resultant vibration of the soft tissues.



If you are a victim of second-hand snoring, consider visiting a qualified dentist at Gladstone Family Dental. A solution accessible to those who snore or perhaps have sleep apnea is actually an oral appliance offered by Dr. Platt and Dr. Dale. An appliance is placed in the mouth and worn much like a sports mouthguard. The appliance prevents the collapse of the tongue and soft tissues at the rear of the throat so the airway remains open while asleep.



About Drs. Dale and Platt

Staying on top of the latest in dental techniques and technology is extremely important to Dr. Dale and he consistently attends advanced dental courses. In order to provide his patients with the latest in dental techniques and technology, Dr. Platt participates in numerous advanced dental courses on a continuous basis. If you are concerned about sleep apnea for yourself or your bedmate call 816-452-3420 and make an appointment.