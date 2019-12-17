Gladwyne Montessori Celebrating the Holiday Season with a Festive Holiday Sing-Along

Gladwyne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Gladwyne Montessori is one of the leaders in educational programs for 2-year-olds near Bala Cynwyd, PA, and provides student-centered schooling for children from in the area. Gladwyne Montessori puts great stock in instilling values of community, individualism, and independence in its students, as well as a life-long love learning, to assist in their developing into considerate, courteous, and accepting members of the global community.



Gladwyne Montessori is once again hosting its Holiday Sing-along to kick off the winter break and holidays in a fun and festive way. The sixth-annual Gladwyne Montessori Holiday Sing-along is an exciting event for students, teachers, and school staff, and will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. During the event, students will participate in singing traditional holiday songs spanning multiple cultures, including "We Three Kings," "Deck the Halls," "Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "The Dreidel Song," and "Jingle Bells." By learning and singing songs from different cultures, students will engage with and benefit from some of Gladwyne Montessori's essential ideals: acceptance, connection, and unity. With the school's excellent cultural curriculum, accentuated by this high-spirited Holiday Sing-along, students will continue on their paths to becoming thoughtful and compassionate global citizens.



Holiday songs have become a staple in American society during this time of year, and Gladwyne Montessori is not of a mind to play down or neglect exposing its students to the feelings of joy, love, and togetherness that these songs evoke. The teachers and staff of this Montessori preschool near Bryn Mawr, PA, are proud of their students and are excited to ring in the holiday season with the sixth-annual Holiday Sing-along that is guaranteed to warm the soul and lighten the heart.



To learn more about Gladwyne Montessori, the Montessori Method, or the Holiday Sing-along happening on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, visit https://www.gladwyne.org/ or call the school to speak to an instructional guide or schedule a tour today.



About Gladwyne Montessori

Gladwyne Montessori is the only American Montessori Society-accredited independent Montessori school that services both toddlers and adolescents along Philadelphia's Main Line. Since 1962, Gladwyne Montessori has provided children with an education guided by the time-tested and visionary insights of Dr. Maria Montessori and the ever-evolving world of contemporary research. Their vibrant and academically-stimulating programs develop curious and confident students who are well-prepared to serve as responsible citizens of the greater community.



To learn more about Gladwyne Montessori, visit https://www.gladwyne.org/.