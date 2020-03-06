Gladwyne Montessori Inviting Parents and Guardians of Young Students to Attend the Montessori Workshop: The Elementary Child

Gladwyne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Since 1962, the students at Gladwyne Montessori, a well-regarded institution on the Philadelphia Main Line, have benefitted from an education developed by the groundbreaking research and teaching philosophies of Dr. Maria Montessori. Gladwyne Montessori teachers and administration are committed to transparency, modern research, and the education of its community. This commitment is exhibited by the school's invitation of all parents and guardians of elementary school-aged students to its next informational workshop in March. The Montessori Workshop: The Elementary Child will be hosted by Gwen Shangle, Director of Montessori, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020.



The workshop will be a comprehensive discussion on the challenges, transitions, and developments associated with the elementary stage of development. Included in this discussion will be a review of the Montessori curriculum and how it adapts to the emotional, social, and cognitive changes of the elementary stage. Gwen Shangle will also hold a conversation on the modern stressors children deal with every day and how the parents, guardians, and Gladwyne Montessori educational guides can help these developing children navigate those challenges.



Admission to the Montessori Workshop: The Elementary Child is free to all, and those planning to attend the event should register and feel free to share information about this event with other families. Gladwyne Montessori is looking forward to meeting new families and informing them about how a Montessori education can benefit their children. All attendees should consider bringing any questions they might have about the school, Montessori education, and the elementary child.



For more information about Gladwyne Montessori, visit https://www.gladwyne.org/.



