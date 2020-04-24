Gladwyne Montessori Offers Unique Learning Experience for Infants and Toddlers

Gladwyne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- To help stimulate curiosity and accelerate cognitive development during the crucial first three years of life, Gladwyne Montessori is proud to offer children a unique learning experience through the school's Infant– Toddler program.



Children develop more rapidly from birth until age three than in any other stage of their lives. Therefore, a Montessori classroom environment is ideally suited for young children, offering personal attention and a curriculum that constantly evolves to reflect a teacher's daily observations of each individual child.



While Gladwyne Montessori's Infant–Toddler program offers a variety of classes catering to different age groups, all classes promote the development of essential skills such as language, problem-solving, concentration, visual discrimination, and physical coordination. Below is an overview of each class in the program.



INFANT: This class accommodates eight non-mobile or crawling infants and offers a peaceful learning environment for children as young as six weeks. Class size is limited to eight, and the classroom is equipped with special child-sized furniture and tools to promote physical development.



YOUNG TODDLER: In this class, children ages 12 to 23 months are introduced to classic Montessori curriculum, with a focus on language and the development of motor skills. With 15 students and three teachers in the class, each child receives ample individual attention and encouragement.



PARENT-TODDLER: This class integrates at-home and school-based learning, offering an opportunity for children between 12 and 23 months of age and their parents to grow together under the guidance of a Montessori-trained teacher.



TODDLER: In this independence-focused class, children are free to explore their environment, observe their peers, indulge their curiosity, and express their creativity. They learn personal hygiene and self-care skills, including how to use the restroom and how to serve themselves a meal.



About Gladwyne Montessori

Gladwyne Montessori is the only American Montessori Society-accredited independent Montessori school that services both toddlers and adolescents along Philadelphia's Main Line. Since 1962, Gladwyne Montessori has provided children with an education guided by the time-tested and visionary insights of Dr. Maria Montessori and the ever-evolving world of contemporary research. Their vibrant and academically-stimulating programs develop curious and confident students who are well-prepared to serve as responsible citizens of the greater community.



