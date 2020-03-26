Gladwyne Montessori Providing Excellent Distance Learning Opportunities for Current & Newly-Enrolled Students

Gladwyne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- While many unforeseen changes have taken place in the U.S. over a very short period of time, the education of young minds is still of vital importance to their development, and it remains a priority for the educators and administrators at Gladwyne Montessori. As leaders of self-directed learning on the Philadelphia Main Line, Gladwyne Montessori teachers are adapting to the current situation and continuing to provide ample creative educational opportunities for their students. These teachers remain a valuable resource for their community's parents and families through their Distance Learning Program.



Through the use of social media and other technology, the teachers at Gladwyne Montessori are proud to offer distance learning workshops, lessons, webinars, and fun activities designed to instruct, enrich, and engage young learners. In essence, school is still in session at this well-respected institution known for its exceptional Montessori toddler program in Gladwyne, PA. There are many activity suggestions available on Gladwyne Montessori's Facebook page, a resource for parents to help engage their children and continue fostering their independence, curiosity, and love of learning.



Some activities available now include a virtual spring break that encourages children to learn about new and exciting places, as well as hands-on sight word spelling for a messy, tactile opportunity to learn new words. Additionally, families can enroll their young children at any time for access to academic instruction for the remainder of the year. All families interested in enrolling their children are encouraged to fill out this inquiry form, and the Gladwyne Montessori team will be in contact soon.



The teachers and administrators at Gladwyne Montessori value the education of young children above all else, which is why they are offering current and new enrollees an unmatched Distance Learning Program.



For more information on Montessori education and enrollment, visit https://www.gladwyne.org/ today.



About Gladwyne Montessori

Gladwyne Montessori is the only American Montessori Society-accredited independent Montessori school that services both toddlers and adolescents along Philadelphia's Main Line. Since 1962, Gladwyne Montessori has provided children with an education guided by the time-tested and visionary insights of Dr. Maria Montessori and the ever-evolving world of contemporary research. Their vibrant and academically-stimulating programs develop curious and confident students who are well-prepared to serve as responsible citizens of the greater community.



To learn more about Gladwyne Montessori, visit https://www.gladwyne.org/.