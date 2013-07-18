One Young Lady Is Taking Glam Accessories to the Next Level

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Chanell Rice, a young business owner, wants to embellish her dream by expanding her business called Glam Accessories. Her dream can now be a reality with the help of gofundme.com, crowdrise.com and the public. Her goal of $2500.00 is what is needed to take her business to the next level and reach thousands more people.



In September 2011, Chanell Rice started her business, Glam Accessories and for the past two years she has been successful in providing many women with that one perfect accessory that makes the outfit come alive. These accessories will spice up anyone’s taste and style no matter what their age is. Chanell’s Glam Accessories, has anything from fashionable necklaces and bracelets to dazzling earrings.



Chanell is ready to take her business to the next level and to do so she has created a campaign on gofundme.com and crowdrise.com in order to acquire the funds. Gofundme.com is an online fundraising site that helps people raise money for their campaigns and projects. And on crowdrise.com, while raising funds for a cause, people can also help raise money for a charity of their choice. With the help of these sites, they make it effortless to provide assistance to crowdfunders.



“I started Glam Accessories in September 2011, and have provided hundreds of ladies with “fabulousness”. Currently, I’m working hard to follow my dream and need funding to expand”, Chanell stated. Chanell’s goal is $2500.00 to expand her business. Now with the help of these sites and you taking Glam accessories to the next level will be a reality.



Glam Accessories on GoFundMe: http://www.gofundme.com/3hlo7c



Glam Accessories on CrowdRise: http://www.crowdrise.com/glamaccessoriesexpan/fundraiser/chanellrice#sthash.86zyjT9p.dpuf



