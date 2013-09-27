"Glanbia Plc in Ingredients (World)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Glanbia Plc in Ingredients (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Glanbia is one of the world's largest dairy companies. Although its headquarters are still in Ireland, much of its business is now focused on the US. Due to its large cheese manufacturing business, it has become a world leader in whey protein, which it has turned to its advantage by focusing on the growing sports and nutrition market, for which whey protein is an important ingredient. These ingredients and categories, along with Glanbia's current financial position, are discussed in this report.
Euromonitor International's Glanbia Plc in Ingredients (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Ingredients industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Abrasives/Inorganics, Acidulants, Antifoams, Antifungals, Antimicrobials, Antiperspirants, Bleach Precursors, Bleaching Agents, Botanicals, Carotenoids, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Colours, Commodities, Conditioning Agents (Skin, Hair, Fabric), Cultures, Emollients, Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Fats and Oils, Flavour Enhancers, Flavours, Flours, Fluorescers, Fragrances, Humectants, Insect Repellants, Insecticides, Lacquers, Milk, Minerals, Miscellaneous Ingredients, Modified Flour, pH Control/salts, Phytoestrogens, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Preservatives/Antioxidants, Propellants, Proteins, Raising Agents, Reducing Agents, Skin Benefit Agents, Skin Lighteners, Skin Tanning Agents, Solvents, Sunscreens, Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants, Sweeteners, Synthetic Polymers, Thickeners/Structurants, Tooth Care, Vitamins and Derivatives, Water Softeners/Chelators.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ingredients market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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