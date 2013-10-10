Glas Water Is Helping Companies Go Green

Langley, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Companies are used to hearing that they need to go green and reduce their carbon footprint by now, but many of them are hitting a wall as to how to continue to become more sustainable. To help, Glas Water is focusing part of their marketing efforts on advising companies on how to do just this.



Studies have shown that using custom labeled bottled water is a great way for companies to increase their customer base, but they also create a lot of plastic waste if customers don’t recycle properly. However, by using rPET bottles ordered from custom bottled water companies, companies are using already recycled plastic. These bottles are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate, meaning they are made from entirely recycled products, and by recycling them again, companies can drastically cut down on the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills each year.



Starting with custom label water bottled in rPET bottles such as those available from Glas Water can help customers a long way on their goals for going green. For more information about Glas Water and their new green initiatives, including ways they are helping clients help the environment, visit them online at http://www.glaswater.com/.



About Glas Water

Glas Water is a custom label water bottle company that specializes in luxury personalized bottled water for companies of all sizes. In addition to custom label bottles, they also offer labels, hospitality bottle neck tags, design and print services for labels and more. By focusing on greener plastic bottles, recycling initiatives and successful marketing, Glas Water has built relationships with many of their long-term customers and has helped many fulfill their marketing needs.