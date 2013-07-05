Glas Water Is Offering Private Labeling for Marketing Campaigns

Langley, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Glas Water is offering private water bottle labeling services for companies that are looking for a way to offer personalized, creative branding tools in their next marketing campaign. Label design help is available for companies that need it, and design tips have already been made available on Glas Water’s blog.



Glas Water has experienced, trained design staff members working on site to help companies create the best labels for their marketing campaigns. They generally advise companies to include the company name and website and other vital information but to keep the design as simple as possible. Cluttered designs won’t serve their purpose as well.



Executives at Glas Water said they wanted to emphasize the availability of custom water bottle labels as a marketing tool because they are underutilized but often quite successful in branding and marketing campaigns.



The labels are available in a range of sizes for bottles of different shapes, and the custom water can be ordered in many different quantities to fit any need. For more information about Glas Water and their private labeling for branding and marketing campaigns, visit them online at http://www.glaswater.com/.



About Glas Water

Glas Water has been in the bottled water industry for more than ten years, and focuses on creating private labels and offering high quality water filtration. To get started, customers need to select a bottle shape, a quantity and a quote can be created. Design help is available for clients who are looking to use custom labels either for business or personal purposes.