Glas Water Releases New Line of Eco-Friendly Bottles

Langley, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Private label bottled water distributors Glas Water have introduced a new line of water bottles that are made entirely from 100% post-consumer plastics.



The BPA-free plastic water bottles are a more eco-friendly alternative to water bottles made from brand new materials as they not only reduce waste by reusing materials that would otherwise be thrown away but also use 2/3 less energy and 90% less water in the manufacturing process, and fewer pollutants such as sulfur dioxide are introduced to the environment as well. Additionally, these bottles are themselves easily recyclable and can be repurposed again and again, further reducing their carbon footprint and overall ecological impact.



Glas Water has made it part of their mission statement to provide ethical, environmentally-friendly products to consumers. They offer multiple different styles of personalized bottled water, which can all be tailored to specific customer's unique needs. Labels can include company name, logo, customized art, design and messages, and more. The water itself is highest-quality 100% pure filtered water, or can be fortified using vitamins and minerals for extra health and wellness benefits.



To see the full line of products offered by Glas Water, request a quote, or learn more about post-consumer plastics, visit http://www.glaswater.com/.



About Glas Water

Glas Water has been in the business of providing customized water bottles for over a decade. Based in British Columbia, Glas has an extensive North American distribution network and they pride themselves on their commitment to complete, on-time deliveries. They are committed to providing the highest quality products and customer service while also being good environmental stewards. They continue to research and develop products that serve their clients and the planet at large.