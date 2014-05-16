Glasgow Based Outbox SEO to Deliver Free Bespoke Turnkey Sites for Small Businesses

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- More and more people are making their initial enquiries about products and services online, and local businesses are losing out to major companies who command a greater share of authority when it comes to key search terms. Google is combating this by offering local search matching, which has given small businesses a new opportunity to get ahead in the online game, but only if they know how to take advantage of that opportunity. Outbox SEO is an internet marketing company in Glasgow specializing in search engine optimisation, and they help businesses gain online visibility, generate online leads and produce online sales.



The company is so committed to his goal that they will build a web presence, free of charge and on behalf of businesses that require a website to get started. This offers Outbox SEO the ability to structure the website in an optimized way so results will flow quicker.



Unlike other SEO businesses Outbox SEO does not just promise results, they guarantee it. Their unique SEO packages are charged on a pay by results policy, so if the customer does not reach page one in Google there is no cost to them. This market leading proposition allows businesses to improve sales without any risk.



A spokesperson for Outbox SEO explained, “Our whole approach turns the traditional SEO Agency model on its head. Normally if you want a website you would be looking at a four figure investment, but mot with us we are offering a fully optimised, lead capture ready website at no cost. It doesn’t matter what the industry we will design and build a website that will propel the business forward. Similarly SEO Agencies normally charge high monthly fees with no guarantees of success and lock clients in to long term contracts. To us that shows an agencies lack of conviction in their own success. We put the power back in the hands of the business, no lengthy restrictive contacts and no cost without results. With that sort of offer why wouldn’t a business allow us to improve their online visibility?”



About Outbox SEO

Outbox SEO is a Glasgow based web development and internet marketing company. The company works closely with clients to provide direct, pay on performance solutions that help to drive traffic, generate more leads and enquiries and close more sales through their online presences, offering maximum return on investment. For more information please visit: http://www.outboxseo.co.uk/