Glasgow Cate, a Dating Site Based in Glasgow, Announces the Launch of Its Redesigned Website

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Glasgow Cate, a dating site that is based in Glasgow, Scotland, has just announced the launch of its completely redesigned and more user-friendly website. The new site allows all of its visitors to not only communicate with the company, but also with other users online.



Since the day Glasgow Cate opened for business, it has strived to offer its clients a high quality dating service that is reputable and reliable. As a premium companion service, the Glasgow escorts business has seen its customer base grow rapidly over the past few years. The company currently has many members on its dating website and the number continues to rise every month.



Whether men are looking for a companion to have dinner, accompany them to a party, or show them around the beautiful Glasgow area, the Glasgow Cate dating website is ready to help. Men who are new to the area may not know anybody who can join them at social gatherings, and they may be hoping to find someone to talk to and share an enjoyable evening. The site is named after Cate, a young woman who is well-traveled and educated; as an article on the website noted, she is always well-presented and dresses immaculately in either formal or casual wear, depending on where the date will take place.



Clients who have met Cate through the Glasgow dating site praise her ability to make them feel at-ease and comfortable during the time they spend with her around the town. “She is an excellent conversationalist and being in her company was a joy,” one client wrote in a review on the website.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Glasgow Cate dating website is welcome to visit the newly remodeled site at any time; there, they can read about the companion service. Those who wish to get in touch with Cate directly may also do so through the site by clicking on the “Contact Cate” tab.



About Glasgow Cate

Glasgow Cate has been in operation for 3 years as a premium dating website and companion service. The company has grown rapidly in its customer base, and it continues to do so. Glasgow Cate has many members in its dating website and this number is growing every month. For more information, please visit http://www.glasgow-cate.com/