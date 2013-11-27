Glass Balustrades at Unbeatbale Discounts for Customers of Leading Edge Frameless Glass

Arundel, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Leading Edge Frameless Glass (LEFG), a company that provides top-grade frameless glass products for the Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Sunshine coasts areas, is offering customers a deal on which they cannot pass: beautiful glass balustrades at deeply discounted rates. These balustrades are made of toughened 12mm glass and are crafted to showcase the Gold Coasts’s great natural beauty. They will complement the aesthetic appeal of any interior space or exterior location. The discount deals are available for commercial and domestic locations.



“At LEFG, we’re committed to offering you breathtaking frameless glass products that will enhance the look of any of our interior or exterior spaces. We’ve sold and installed products in hundreds of locations throughout Australia for decades, making us strongly sensitive to and aware of contemporary Australian décor demands and needs,” said Ray Garden, spokesperson for Leading Edge Frameless Glass. “To make your life easier, we offer product installation services from project measure and planning to touch-ups and site cleaning. With that you’ll get a no-obligation project assessment and measure without having even to use our services. Once you start dealing with us, though, we think you’ll love the first-class service and friendliness you’ll be receiving from the get-go!”



Leading Edge Frameless Glass’s balustrades are made of three components:



1) Balustrade panels that are 940mm tall by 12mm thick and range from 480-1800 mm. The latter measurement comes in per 100 mm installments.

2) First-rate stainless steel mini-posts

3) Patch fittings and other customized order options as the location of the to-be-installed product demands



In addition to product supply, LEFG offers comprehensive product installation services so buyers do not have to hire an ‘outside’ contractor and deal with the risks and headaches that come with that.



All of Leading Edge Frameless Glass’s products are designed and tested for assurance that they are in complete compliance with all relevant Australian standards, or surpass them. Once the company has finalized the product installation process, service buyers will receive documentation that confirms the products’ compliance with relevant standards and requirements.



In addition to balustrades, Leading Edge Frameless Glass sells other product options for every exterior and interior decorative need. Among these are the company’s pool fencing, guaranteed to enhance the attractiveness and ppeal of any pool area.



Those who are interested in learning more about harnessing Australia’s landscape and beauty to complement their homes or exterior spaces can visit the listed website or call the listed number for more information. LEFG will answer any question or concern with promptness and attentiveness.



About Leading Edge Frameless Glass

Leading Edge Frameless Glass supplies domestic and imported products for glass fittings and fencing as well as quality steel fittings for multiple applications. The company’s office and showroom is located in the Gold Coast area. It has served hundreds of completely satisfied contractors, home and commercial building owners, renovators, and other building industry professionals for over 40 years.



Please visit the listed website or call the listed number for a free project quote or for answers to any questions or concerns.



Contact Information: Ray Garden

Company: Leading Edge Frameless Glass

Address: Factory 37, 38 Kendor Street, Arundel, 4214, Qld, Australia

Phone: 07 5528 8462

Email: press@leadingedgeimporters.com.au

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Website: http://www.leadingedgeframelessglass.com.au/